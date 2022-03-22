Economic Hardship: There’ll Be Protests, Govs Will Be Stoned – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned Nigerians of what is to come in the near future.

Primate Ayodele prophecied that the current harsh economic situation in the country would lead to protests making Nigerian stone governors.

In a statement by his media aide on Monday, Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele was quoted as saying that petrol would become scarce again with the government at all levels finding it difficult to pay workers’ salaries.

He also stated that the impending economic disaster would see Nigerians buy diesel for N1000 per litre and petrol for N300 per litre.

“An economic disaster is coming very soon, before the end of this year. It will be so grave that we will revert back to the days of austerity measures. Diesel will sell for as high as N800 to N1000 per litre.

“Petrol will become scarce and, at the end of the day, it will move up to N300 per litre. Things will become extremely difficult for Nigerians. The truth is that Nigeria’s reserve is in red. The country is in massive debt.

“The country will be in such a big financial mess that some state governments will not be able to pay their workers. Governors and Honourables will be stoned and there will be several protests.

“Even the police will go on strike if care is not taken. Things will get so bad that they will not be able to pay those protecting us their stipends.

It has become epileptic and this will affect Nigeria and it may cause chaos, protests, crisis and the Buhari government might be shut down for 5 to 6 hours in protests,” Ayodele was quoted as saying.

However, Ayodele added that the government should look to God to avert the impending problems and also create an intelligent economic team to help redirect Nigeria’s economy.

“The government must involve God if at all they want changes and they should create an intelligent economic team to redirect the economy. We need to bring back our agriculture, the oil is having issues already,” he added.