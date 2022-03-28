Russia Vs Ukraine: What God Will Do To Putin, Zelensky Over Ongoing War – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not cease the war in Ukraine.

Putin will not stop the war until God arrests him, according to Primate Ayodele.

He stated that Putin would continue to agitate the world with the ongoing conflict, which has lasted more than a month.

The cleric made the remarks during a church service yesterday, according to Oluwatosin Osho, his Media Aide.

Ayodele also revealed that there would be assassination attempt on the life of the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky.

He, however, noted that God would save Zelensky, adding that he should not give up.

‘’Putin will not step down, He will continue to disturb the world until God arrests him.

“There will be an attempt to kill the president of Ukraine but God will save him, he must not relent. Ukraine will make an impact that will cause confusion for Putin,” Primate Ayodele said.

The war in Ukraine has lasted for over a month.