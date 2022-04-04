FG Orders Telcos To Block ALL Unregistered SIM Cards

The federal government has directed telecommunication companies to bar all outgoing calls on unlinked lines from today, April 4, 2022.

Unlinked lines are sims not yet registered and linked with the National Identification Number (NIN).

Ikechukwu Adinde, director, public affairs, NCC and Kayode Adegoke, head, corporate communications, NIMC, disclosed this in a joint statement on Monday.

“It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, gave the directive for the implementation and commencement of the exercise in December 2020, as part of the administration’s security and social policies. The deadlines for the NIN-SIM linkage has been extended on multiple occasions to allow Nigerians to freely comply with the Policy. The FG also took into consideration the passionate appeals by several bodies – Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Civil Societies, Professional Bodies and a host of others – for the extension of the deadlines in the past,” the statement reads.

Accordingly, Mr. President graciously approved the many requests to extend deadlines for the NIN-SIM linkage. At this point however, Government has determined that the NIN-SIM Policy implementation can proceed, as machinery has already been put in place to ensure compliance by citizens and legal residents. The implementation impacts on Government’s strategic planning, particularly in the areas of security and socio-economic projections.”