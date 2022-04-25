Presidency Blames Bishop Kukah, Others For Delay In Delivery Of Tucano Jets

The Presidency has criticized opponents of government for influencing the perception of the United States government of Nigeria which is believed to have led to delays in the supply of fighter jets to the country to boost the fight against insecurity.

According to a statement issued on Sunday by Presidential Spokesman Garba Shehu, one of those opponents includes the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah.

In the statement titled: ‘Predicting Nigeria’s Collapse Is A Perenial Pursuit Of US Think Tanks And Policy Experts’, Shehu maintained that the clergyman provided quotes from a book written by former US Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, which the Presidency observed do not suggest much improvement in the country.

But despite previous predictions of coups in the country, democracy has remained unbroken for the past 29 years.