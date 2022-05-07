Akeredolu Asks CBN Governor To Resign Over Presidential Ambition

Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele to resign over the latter’s move to join the 2023 presidential race.

The Ondo governor’s comment came hours after a group of supporters purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential nomination form for Emefiele.

In a statement on Friday night, Akeredolu argued that Emefiele cannot combine his work with partisan politics.

“Consequently, we admonish Mr Emefiele to leave the office, immediately, for him to pursue his interest,” he said.

“He cannot combine partisan politics with the very delicate assignment of his office. Should he refuse to quit, it becomes incumbent on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to remove him forthwith.”