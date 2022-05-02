Why We Don’t Fulfill Campaign Promises – Lawmakers

Some members of the National Assembly from the North Central say lack of resources is preventing them from delivering their campaign promises.

They spoke at a townhall meeting with their constituents, organised by Daria Media in collaboration with MacArthur Foundation on Saturday in Abuja.

Senator Smart Adeyemi, representing Kogi West, said the lawmakers were to complement the executive in project delivery.

“There are things you would want to do as a legislator but the government would get it done even before you settle down. If my state government has embarked upon projects I had promised my people, I don’t have to stop them; I will have to divert to other things,” he said.

Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Kwara Central) said project implementations were limited by resources, adding that “most times legislators promise, but the resources are not there when they get there.”

The lawmaker representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dachung Bagos, said legislators must be circumspect during electioneering and stop making bogus promises.

“I tell my people what I can do and can’t do. Telling and putting the facts on the table would address the issue,” he said.

The member representing Gwer East-Gwer West Federal constituency of Benue State, Mark Gbillah, said it was not out of place for lawmakers to make promises.

“It is also our job to ensure that proper representation of our constituency is captured in the budget. If not for some of us, you will never see federal projects in some local governments and grassroots,” he said.