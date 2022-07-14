Awujale Lauds GLO At Ojude Oba Festival 2022

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona has lauded Globacom Limited for the company’s consistent support for the Ojude Oba Festival since 2006, describing the company’s sponsorship as adding immense value to the age-old annual cultural event.

The octogenarian monarch who poured encomiums on Globacom and its Chairman, Dr. Adenuga, Jr., in an address by the Chairman, Ojude Oba Planning Committee, Dr. Fassy Adetokunbo, published in the festival brochure for 2022 described Dr. Adenuga as an icon who takes pride in the value systems and cultures of Nigerians. Oba Adetona prayed for continued sound health and greater prosperity for Dr. Adenuga in his businesses and life endeavors.

Dr. Adenuga, in his goodwill message to the festival, said Globacom’s continued collaboration with the Ojude Oba Festival Committee is rooted in his company’s passionate commitment to being in the forefront of major initiatives aimed at celebrating the best of Nigeria’s cultures and traditions with a view to conserving them for posterity.

He noted that cultures are means of introducing belief systems, traditions, and a people’s worldview to the outside world saying, “The need to provide strong platforms for our diverse people across the country to fully express their cultures and traditions have become all the more expedient, especially with the advent of globalization which has reduced the entire world to a village. Our cultures, therefore, are the content of our being and history which should be preserved for posterity”.

In the Regberegbe competition which was one of the key features of Globacom’s sponsorship of the festival, the Egbe Obayori Okunrin Asiwaju came top as the best-dressed age grade which won N500,000 while Egbe Tobalase Okunrin and Egbe Bobamayegun won N300, 000 and N200, 000 respectively as first and second runners-up in the male category while Egbe Bobamayegun Obinrin Asiwaju came first with Egbe Arobayo Obinrin and Egbe Tobalase Obinrin emerging as runners up winning the same prizes.

In the Balogun contest, Balogun Kuku was adjudged the best in skills and dexterity on their horses while Balogun Odunuga and Balogun Gamugasa came second and third winning N500,000, N300,000, and N200,000 respectively.

Five lucky subscribers went home with tricycles, 10 won television sets and ten were presented with grinding machines.

At the Ojude Oba Beauty Pageant, 19-year-old Oluwafunmilade Osotekun, a student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta was adjudged Miss Ojude Oba 2022. She went home with a N150,000 cash prize and branded materials. At the same time, Christiana Adenike Ogunwusi, 23, a student of the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu came second to win N100,000 as a 23-year-old beautician, Ogunsanwo Nafisat Abisola came third winning N50,000.