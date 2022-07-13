Jimi Agbaje Sends Cryptic Message On His Defection To APC

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State Jimi Agbaje has sent a cryptic message denying his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

On Wednesday, it was rumoured particularly on social media that Agbaje had joined APC in the State.

Also Read: Adamu Garba Rejoins APC After Saying Youths Have No Future In Party

Agbaje, who was defeated in the last two elections by former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu – both of the All Progressives Congress, stated that it was the turn of Nigerians.

On his verified social media handles, Agbaje said: “Eyin ko lo kan o. Nigerians lo kan; Jimi Agbaje – PDP; 13 July 2022.”