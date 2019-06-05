Jimi Agbaje Disagrees With Bode George Says He Has Not Joined APC

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) gubernatorial candidate during the last poll, Jimi Agbaje, has debunked statements credited to a former National Vice Chairman of the Party, Chief Olabode George, saying he has defected to All Progressive Congress(APC).

According to Jimi Agbaje who spoke through his media aide, Felix Oboagwina, he said such reports are fake and should be discarded.

What he said in full:

“There is nothing like that, nothing like that at all. He is still in PDP; he has not defected.

“How can people say he has defected on social media? He is too big for that; he is in PDP,”