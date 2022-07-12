Adamu Garba Rejoins APC After Saying Youths Have No Future In Party

Adamu Garba, a politician, has rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defecting to the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Garba left the ruling party to contest for the YPP presidential ticket but lost to Malik Ado-Ibrahim.

When he obtained YPP’s presidential expression of interest and nomination form in May, Garba stated that the youth have no future in the APC and in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“I was a strong member of the PDP in 1999, in 2003 we moved to ANPP and in 2007 we came to PDP and stayed till 2014 when APC founded and we moved,” he said.

But in a tweet on Tuesday, the politician stated that he is back in the ruling party, and that it would do harm to the country if he did not support Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, and Kashim Shettima, his running mate.

“Yes, I am fully back to APC. I could do more harm to my country, Nigeria if I did not support a combination of a great strategist and a great tactician on a single ticket,” he tweeted.

“It is BAT/Hashim that should take over all polling units in Nigeria come 2023. RE-DECAMPED!”