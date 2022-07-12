Ayo Adebanjo, Afenifere Leader, Backs Peter Obi’s Presidential Bid

Ayo Adebanjo, the leader of the pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group Afenifere, has endorsed Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s candidate for president.

On Tuesday, Adebanjo claimed that if Obi were to win the 2023 presidential election, he would not let Nigerians down because he had the capacity to “rule independently.”

Adebanjo claimed during an interview with Yoruba Gbode, an online radio program, that he no longer has trust in both PDP nominee Atiku Abubakar and All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Bola Tinubu (PDP).

Adebanjo asserted that Tinubu misled Nigerians about President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and added that if elected, he would uphold “incompetence.”

“It is only Peter Obi that can rule independently without the influence of these criminals in the government. Tinubu will only give continuity to Buhari’s incompetence,” he said.

“We know Peter Obi very well, that’s why we endorsed him. He will not disappoint Nigerians, let’s put tribal differences apart and vote the right leader in.

“Tinubu sold Buhari to over 200 million Nigerians for his own selfish interest of wanting to rule after Buhari. None of them loves Nigeria.”

The Afenifere leader said the south-east should be trusted with power, adding that the geopolitical zone deserves to lead the country.

“Easterners are also Nigerians, they deserve to rule. I am sure Peter Obi will not subject himself to the northerners like Tinubu and Atiku would do if elected,” he added