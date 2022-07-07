2023: Elections Won’t Be Based On One Turn, Ethnicity, Religion – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has stated that the 2023 general elections will not be based on one turn, ethnicity, or religion.

He stated this while fielding questions on Arise Tv Morning Show on Thursday.

The former Anambra governor said it would be based on a Nigerian agenda to save the country.

He explained that in 2023 Nigerians must elect a capable candidate to pilot the country’s affairs, saying that primitive considerations by Nigerians during electoral cycles had led Nigeria to the current quagmire.

He stated that Nigeria at the moment needs an expert to save it appealed to Nigerians to vote for him as the best man for the job and not because of primitive consideration.

Also Read: JUST IN: ‘Vehicle Drivers’ Piloting Nigeria’s Affairs, Says Peter Obi

Obi pointed out that he wants Nigerians to vote for him not because he is from the South or on a regional basis, stressing that he wants Nigerians to vote for him based on competence and what he can offer Nigerians.

He stressed, “This election will not be based on ‘my turn’, ethnicity, and religion. It will be based on a Nigerian agenda to save this Nigeria. Nigeria is in a coma, and it needs a specialist, and that is why I’m offering to save its life or it will die.

“I’m appealing to people to vote to save Nigeria, and to save Nigeria is to hire the best.”