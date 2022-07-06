JUST IN: ‘Vehicle Drivers’ Piloting Nigeria’s Affairs, Says Peter Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has expressed that Nigeria’s affairs were being piloted by ‘vehicle drivers’ instead of professional and certified pilots.

The former Anambra governor stated this while featuring on Arise TV Morning Show.

“Nigerians have consistently hired vehicle drivers instead of hiring qualified pilots to lead the nation,” the presidential candidate said.

Also Read: 2023: Stop Linking Us With Peter Obi – IPOB Tells Kwankwaso

He added that the primitive considerations by Nigerians during the electoral cycle had led Nigeria to the current quagmire.

He also stated that 2023 should be the time Nigerians must elect a capable candidate to pilot the country’s affairs.