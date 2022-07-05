2023: Stop Linking Us With Peter Obi – IPOB Tells Kwankwaso

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned politicians to desist from linking it with their politics and selection process, insisting its members remained freedom fighters.

The group particularly advised presidential candidate for New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso to stop linking it with Peter Obi, his political ambition and campaign.

This was contained in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Emma Powerful.

IPOB noted that Obi is not its member and never supported its freedom agitation.

Also Read: Galadima To South-East: Kwankwaso Is A Man Of His Words — Support His Presidential Bid

The secessionist group asked Kwankwaso to settle his differences if threatened by Labour Party and Obi’s teeming support.

The statement reads in part: “We wish to advice the former Governor Kano State Rabiu Kwankwaso not to involve IPOB into their selection process they call election in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian politicians generally and Kwankwaso in particular should desist from linking IPOB with Peter Obi, his political ambition and campaign, Peter Obi is not an IPOB member, never supported our agitation for freedom at any time because he pursues a totally different goal form that of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).”