Why Nigeria Can’t Abandon Oil Yet: Sylva

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has expressed that the time is not ripe for Nigeria to abandon fossil fuels.

He stated this in his opening remarks at the 21st Nigeria Oil and Gas conference in Abuja.

The Minister said the commodity will constitute the country’s energy mix.

According to him: “The oil producing countries are currently having conversations around moving away from fossil fuels to an energy mix dominated by low carbon sources of energy, renewables.

“For us in Nigeria, fossil fuel will always have a share in our energy mix for the foreseeable future, and we will not at this time abandon our fossil fuels. We have however, adopted our vast gas resources across the country as transition fuel.”