Nigeria May Break If Buhari Continues With His Style Of Governance: Ayo Adebanjo

The leader of a Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has stated that Nigeria risks a breakup if President Muhammadu Buhari does not change his style of governance.

Adebanjo noted that the government had no clue of solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

The Yoruba leader said this while speaking on his call for ‘the Government of National Unity’ on Channels TV.

He justified the call for ‘the Government of National Unity’ on what he described as a state of emergency in the country which he said warranted drastic measures not necessarily contained in the constitution.

Adebanjo said, “Circumstances of the country and the nature of the government of Buhari has warranted my calling for the government for national unity. There is a state of emergency in the country that warrants drastic measures that are not necessarily contained in the constitution.

“It is because of the deficiency and incompetence and unwillingness of the government to take advice from the leaders of the country who know better that we are calling for a government of national unity that all shades of opinion must be represented in that government.”