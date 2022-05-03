2023 Presidency: I’ll Hand Over To Whoever Nigerians Elect, Buhari Vows

President Muhammadu Buhari has dismissed suggestions that he has a preferred candidate for the 2023 elections, stressing that he will take over to anyone Nigerians chose.

The President made the comment on Monday after attending Eid-el-Fitr prayers at the Mambilla Barracks parade ground in Abuja and answering questions from journalists.

Also Read: 2023: Rise Above Partisan Politics, IPAC Tells Buhari

Buhari claims he has no specific candidate to succeed him next year. Instead, he stated that whoever succeeds him will be “the person that Nigerians elect.”

The Nigerian leader equally urged security agencies to redouble efforts in the fight against insecurity.