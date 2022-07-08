Peter Obi Picks Datti Baba-Ahmed As Running Mate

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), has named Datti Baba-Ahmed, founder of Baze University, as his running mate for the 2023 presidential election.

Obi unveiled his running mate at an event in Abuja on Friday.

The development comes less than 24 hours after Doyin Okupe, former senior special assistant on public affairs to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, announced his withdrawal as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

The party had in June named Okupe as its “placeholder” vice-presidential candidate.

Speaking at the unveiling, Obi stated that Baba-Ahmed is “eminently qualified” to be Nigeria’s vice-president if the party wins the presidential election next year.

“This is our match to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive and you can’t do it without having people who have a similar vision, idea and are prepared for that onerous task,” he said.

In his remarks, Baba-Ahmed said he is “humbled and appreciative” of his selection as the party’s vice-presidential candidate.

According to him, the “fundamental reason” for being on “this ticket is to rescue Nigeria” from the state of collapse.

“I cannot afford not to be part of the movement to rescue Nigeria,” he said.