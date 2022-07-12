Shettima: Gombe Gov Lauds Tinubu’s Choice

The selection of Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State, as the All Progressives Congress’ vice presidential candidate, has been hailed by the governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, as a masterstroke.

Yahaya added that by making the choice, the party would be able to easily win the upcoming 2023 presidential election.

In a statement issued by Government House’s Director-General of Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, the governor made this announcement.

Sen. Shettima, according to Yahaya, was a wonderful asset to the ruling party and would be of immense value to the APC presidential ticket as a devoted and dedicated party member.

Yahaya’s statement partly read, “Asiwaju would not have made a better choice. The former Borno State Governor is a highly cerebral, eloquent, competent, courageous and cosmopolitan leader who has succeeded in building bridges, reputation and friendships across the country; and I believe he has the capacity, acumen and political sagacity to deputise the ‘Jagaban.”