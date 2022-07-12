Osun 2022: Tinubu Hits PDP, LP At APC Mega Rally In Osun

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu has made fun of the opposition parties running in the upcoming Osun governorship race.

The Osun election will take place on July 16.

The incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola, is the flagbearer for the APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate is Ademola Adeleke.

Other contenders include Goke Omigbodun of the Social Democratic Party, Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord, and Lasun Yusuf of the Labour Party.

The former governor of Lagos, who spoke at the Osun APC mega rally on Tuesday, described the PDP and LP as “mushroom parties”.

“I ask you to please do the same thing you did in Ekiti. Come out with your PVCs and vote massively for APC,” he said.

“The voting is now in your hand. Be very vigilant. Be watchful. You will not do it in vain.

“Think about your children and vote accordingly so you can see the future. Come out en masse. Don’t mind PDP and other mushroom parties — parties like Labour; they will labour till they die. God will not make you labourers.

“You’re next. We will be here till tomorrow. We will come back here for victory dance. Look at the trajectory of our lives. We make promises and fulfil them. We are the ones upholding the party, the Buhari party. Don’t answer the naysayers.”