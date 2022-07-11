Insecurity: Amotekun Should Be Encouraged To Carry Arms – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has stated that it is not a bad idea to enhance the operations of Amotekun by having members of the security network bear arms.

Oyetola gave this inference on Sunday while defending his records as governor at the Osun Governorship Debate 2022 in Oshogbo, the state capital.

“I am of the opinion that it is not out of place for the Amotekun people to be able to carry arms,” Oyetola asserted while tackling questions regarding security.

When asked if he agrees to having individuals carry weapons to fight for themselves, Governor Oyetola replied that this “will result to anarchy”.

“I won’t encourage this,” the governor buttressed.