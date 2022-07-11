Yomi Fabiyi Publicly Deny His Wife, Grace As He Speaks On Marriage Crisis

Nollywood actor Yomi Fabiyi has broken silence on his alleged crashed marriage with his wife Grace Jimoh.

Recall that Grace who welcomed a baby boy with Yomi earlier this year cried out about being used by the actor.

In a chat with an anonymous Instagram blogger, Grace said everything is not working fine in their marriage and has made plans to move out of their home.

Although she was not specific about the problems surrounding their alleged breakup but claimed she was being used by Yomi.

According to Grace, Yomi always acts like the victim, blames her for the issues in their marriage and also makes people believe his words.

Reacting to this, Yomi in a series of Twitter posts slammed the faceless Instagram blogger who engaged Grace in a conversation about their marriage crisis.

Yomi subtly denied he was never married to Grace stating he had only been married once and it lasted for ten years.

He added that he gave full honour, respect, and support to the woman who gave birth for him deserves.

He said: “Should one stupid, coward, faceless quack, criminal blogger, who defy’s every lawful ethics gives a VIOLENT, blackmailer and pathetic liar audience bother me? I gave full honour, respect & support a woman who birth 4 me deserves. I have only been MARRIED ONCE and it lasted 10yrs”

“SOCIAL MEDIA & SECRET BLOGGING: If what you are doing is right. You are sure ur family, the law will be proud of you, there should NEVER be reason to hide your identity from the public or authority. ONLY CRIMINALS OPERATE THAT WAY & ONLY CRIMINALS PROMOTES & FAN SUCH Disgusting”