US Rapper Soulja Boy Insults Wizkid’s Mother Over 2010 Tweet

American rapper and record producer, DeAndre Cortez Way, known professionally as Soulja Boy, has slammed sensational music star, Wizkid over a derogatory tweet he made in 2010.

The American rapper quoted an old tweet from Wizkid and insulted his mother in the process.

The tweet made on the 12th of May, 2010 reads; “I swear soulja boy is wack!..jeeeezzzzz!”

Responding, Soulja boy wrote: “Ya mama Wack. Shut ya bitch ass up”

In September 2007, Soulja made his debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” which secured a position at number 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

The single which was initially self-published to the internet later became a number-one hit in the United States for seven non-consecutive weeks starting in September 2007.

On August 17, the American was listed at number 18 on the Forbes list of Hip-Hop Cash Kings of 2010 for earning $7 million that year.