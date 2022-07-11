Buhari Joins Nollywood Stars To Celebrate Olu Jacobs At 80th Birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other Nollywood stars home and abroad to celebrate veteran actor Olu Jacobs as he celebrates his 80th birthday.

The veteran actor held his birthday party on Sunday 10th July and was attended by many a-list Nollywood stars who showered love on him.

Buhari in a statement through his spokesman, Femi Adeshina, on Sunday, congratulated the veteran’s family, including his wife Joke Silva and friends on the milestone birthday.

He said such occasion calls for thanksgiving to God, for his care, guidance and protection.

Buhari affirmed the influence of Olu Jacob in the movie industry and setting a standard of professionalism that attracted global recognition and awards, like the Lifetime Achievement Award conferred on him in 2016 by the African Movie Academy Awards.

The president praised Jacobs’ brilliant capacity for interpreting roles, demystifying complex subjects, and making ideas understandable to both young and old audiences while eradicating cultural, racial, and religious boundaries to become a household figure throughout the nation and beyond.

Buhari also believed that Jacobs’ innate ability to advise, motivate, and instruct others easily qualified him for the jobs and praised his vision of attracting many people to the industry and helping them achieve fame.

He prayed that the Almighty God would grant him better health, longer life and steadfastness in service to the arts, God, and humanity.