God ‘Hid’ Our Plot Of Land From Adeboye, Oyedepo – Pastor Paul Enenche

The General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche has opened up on how God ‘hid’ his plot of land from Pastor E.A Adeboye and Pastor David Oyedepo

Enenche, while speaking during Sunday’s Anointing Service via his church’s YouTube handle on a message subtitled “What does Prayer seek to Achieve”, said that prayer is about accessing supplies beyond the scope of the earth and prayer is about accessing the will and plan of God for our lives and land.

Speaking further, he explained that God showed him the land for his church in a vision but hid it from Adeboye and Oyedepo so they would not purchase it.

He said: “You see this our church, God showed it to me in a vision in the night many years ago. We already had properties around the Living Faith Church and RCCG but God wants us to be here. I sent one of us to go and check the location God showed me and he came back successful.

“Before the construction started, Papa Adeboye was here and he was amazed and said, I have being passing through this place but I never saw this land. Where God gave it, He kept it for you and at the right time, He will remove the covering from it. Even other ministers like David Oyedepo said the same thing. They would have gotten it if they saw it”.