Ignore Religion, Vote Competence In 2023 – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has called on Nigerians to ignore religion and vote for competence in the 2023 general elections.

The Governor stated that the work stops at the President’s table, adding the faith of any Vice President does not affect the performance of any administration.

He spoke Wednesday in Akure, while swearing in two new commissioners.

That newly sworn-in were Mr. Sowore Akinwumi Samson and Mr. Ologbese Adeboboye Joseph.

Akeredolu expressed confidence the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would rescue the nation.

He said: “Muslim-Muslim ticket has nothing to do with performance. Let’s vote for someone that can do something. The work stops on the table of the President. It is the President that you are voting for. He decides what happens. Whether it’s a Muslim/Muslim or Christian/Christian, it should not matter to us in the South because we fought for this.

“I have no doubt that given the opportunity, from what he has done in Lagos, Asiwaju Tinubu will turn things around for better.”