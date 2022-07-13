2023: Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is The Work Of God, Says APC Chairman

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has described the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket as the work and will of God.

He expressed that Christians in the country who are agitated by the choice need not fear.

Adamu stated that he is confident the ruling party will win Saturday’s Osun Governorship Election as a pointer to its victory in 2023.

The APC Chairman stated this on Wednesday when he led the party’s National Working Committee on a courtesy visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

The former Nasarawa State governor said the visit was to brief President Buhari on what transpired in Osun State on Tuesday during the APC Governorship mega rally campaign.

Adamu stated the party went through a rigorous practical assignment on the selection process before arriving at the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He described Kashim Shettima as a Nigerian citizen who doesn’t need to be either Muslim or Christian before being selected as running mate to a presidential candidate.

While appreciating Christians in the country for showing interest in the Muslim Muslim ticket, Adamu asked citizens to face the realities of the country’s policies.

The APC Chairman said the party is working hard and praying to win the forthcoming 2023 General Elections.