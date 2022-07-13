If I Cannot Get Presidency, I Can Recommend Tinubu, Says Kwankwaso

Rabiu Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has expressed that if he feels he won’t stand a chance in the 2023 general election, he could recommend Bola Tinubu.

Kwankwaso stated this on Sunday, in an interview with ARISE TV.

The former Kano governor also said he doesn’t feel threatened by Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, who are the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), respectively.

Also Read: Kwankwaso To Tinubu: Take Care Of Your Health… 2023 Campaign Is Very Rigorous

He, however, added that he has reservations about if the APC will campaign based on the party’s current performance under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I hope he will take it easy so that we can continue with the struggle to ensure one solid and prosperous Nigeria. I’m so happy about that combination. My only worry is the platform,” he said.

“I know he is a strategist — Bola Tinubu — he is a good man. I had reasons to sit down with him uncountable number of times from 1992 to date.

“I wish I will see him to ask him what he will tell Nigerians that he will do differently from what Muhammadu Buhari is doing today.

“That is my serious concern for him. Ordinarily, if I cannot get it, I can recommend him, but it’s going to be like building something on zero.”