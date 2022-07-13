2023: Vote Conscience And Trust, Not Tribe Or Religion – Peter Obi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to vote for candidates who have conscience and trust.

He made this call while speaking at the ongoing National Convention of the Assemblies of God Nigeria at Okpoto, Ebonyi State.

The former Anambra State Governor, urged eligible voters to weigh all candidates to know their abilities.

He urged Nigerians not to vote for candidates based on where they come from or the language they speak but should vote for competence.

He said, “Put all of us on a scale; let’s know who we are; let’s ask questions about who we are; let’s verify who we are.

“Don’t say: Because Peter Obi is from the South East, I will vote for him. Do not vote for me because I’m an Igbo man. Don’t vote for anybody because he is from the West. Do not vote for anybody because he’s from the North.

”This is time to vote for a human being who has conscience and trust”.