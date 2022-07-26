Insecurity: Buhari May Not Escape Being Kidnapped – Buba Galadima

A former ally of President Muhammadu Buhari, Buba Galadima, has said that with the lingering insecurity in the country, it won’t be surprised if the number one citizen is kidnapped.

Galadima was reacting to the insecurity bedeviling the country in an interview with BBC Hausa service.

He said, “These bandits are disdainful to Buhari administration. At the beginning of the government, everybody was scared of him (Buhari); expected him to be brave before he was now exposed to be toothless.

“Buhari knows nothing, he can’t do anything, that is why you see government officials are siphoning billions from public property and nobody can stop them.”

Galadima added that if terrorists can have access to break Kuje prison, Buhari himself is not safe.

He said, “If care is not taken, sooner or later Buhari too can be kidnapped considering the way security issues are ignored.

“The only option available now is to either continue praying or arm ourselves for protection but if we depend on this government, definitely we will be killed.”