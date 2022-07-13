MTN MUSON Hosts 15th Edition of MUSON Graduation Ceremony

The MTN Foundation in partnership with the Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON), graduated 29 outstanding music scholars on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, after an impactful two-year music programme.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya said, “We are dedicated to fostering and celebrating local talent in collaboration with organisations that share our beliefs. The role that the arts play for individuals and in society is a pivotal one and we are humbled to present this new cohort of music professionals.”

“The MUSON Diploma course was chosen by the MTN Foundation as one of its Youth Development programs, and with our shared commitment to quality over the last 15 years, the MTNF remains firm in its commitment to elevate the arts through the MTN MUSON partnership,” she concluded.

In his remark, the Chairman, MUSON, Louis Mbanefo, said, ‘‘Its with great joy and delight that we are graduating a new set of music scholars today. However, I must acknowledge you not to fall into the Nigerian idea of success. Music is important and therefore, continue to practice and hone your skills. Continue to learn more about composers and raise the bar of excellence. The future of MUSON depends on you and your performance and we will continue to show gratitude. To our major sponsor MTN Foundation, we are grateful for your continued support.’’

The MTN MUSON Music Scholars Program is an initiative which seeks to provide support to musically inclined Nigerian youths. Since 2006, the MTN MUSON partnership has produced over 400 music scholars. MTNF has invested about N740m in the program through the scholarship awards, installation of a fully equipped digital studio, and donation of laptops for their library and various musical equipment.