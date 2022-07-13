Yul Edochie Calls Out Nigerian Footballer, Ahmed Musa For ‘Stealing’ His Content

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has called out Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa for stealing his social media content.

This comes after Yul Edochie blasted Nigerian politicians who are not ashamed of sharing photos of their children, schooling abroad online while ASUU is on strike.

The actor questioned Nigerian politicians if they have ever seen anyone from the western world sending their children to school in Nigeria.

Apart from reacting to the post on Yul Edochie’s page, Ahmed copied the post and shared it on his Instagram page without giving credit to the actor.

The act got Yul displeased as he called out the footballer for stealing his content.

According to Yul, everyone wants a working Nigerian and there’s nothing wrong with copying and pasting his post but Ahmed should have given credit to the writer.

He wrote: “Na me think am, write am post for my pages this morning. My brother Ahmed Musa munch am post for him own page without giving me credit for it. e good? We all want a working Nigeria. Nothing wrong with copy and paste, but you should give credit to the writer.”