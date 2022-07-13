Funke Akindele, Dare Art Alade, Basketmouth, Timi Dakolo Star In Sound Sultan’s Video For ‘Friends’

The official music video of ‘Friends’ the latest single by late veteran musician Sound Sultan has been released by the singer’s management, Naija Ninja and Empire Music.

Notable personalities such as revered actress Funke Akindele, iconic singers Dare Art Alade, Timi Dakolo, and comedian Basketmouth, were seen in the video.

The video was released to commemorate the one-year remembrance of Sound Sultan. He passed away at age 44 on July 11, 2021, after battling throat cancer.

Friends is a song which narrates the various friends one encounters in life.

The late musician sang about having friends who are there when you are in trouble, those who show up for the wealth one possess and the ones you reach out to when in need of financial assistance.