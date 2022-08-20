Civil Service Is Not Dumping Ground For Job Seekers, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday warned that the Nigerian Civil Service is not a dumping ground for job seekers.

The president gave the admonition while receiving in audience, the Head of Civil service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan and the President Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Innocent Bola-Audu, at the state house in Abuja.

He said the civil service should be an ecosystem that must attract the best and brightest in order to solve the nations socio-economic problems.

While acknowledging that there is an urgent need for a review of salaries of civil servants across the country owing to the soaring inflation rate and the depleting power of the naira, the president however, reminded those present that the government is overwhelmed by constraints such as shrinking revenue and crude oil theft, which is a major contributor to the nation’s revenue base.

Still addressing the civil servants, the President Buhari asked that the Oransanye white paper report be subjected to an immediate review and the harmonized paper submitted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

According to him, the outcome of the review will lead to fundamental changes in the structure of civil service going forward.

Further addressing revenue issues, the president once again directed the security agencies to halt the activities of vandals in the Niger Delta, underpinning that he will not allow a few criminals to have unfettered access to the nations crude oil supply.