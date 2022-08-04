Prime Video Cements its Presence in Nigeria

It’s official, Prime Video is now live in Nigeria!

Prime Video Nigeria took to Twitter to make the announcement, much to the delight of Nigerians everywhere. “Naija, how far? We have arrived! 🇳🇬 #PrimeVideoNaija“.

O.B.O (DavidO), a well-known musician, also chimed in to welcome Prime Video to Nigeria, saying, “@primevideonaija Family… Since my first gig with y’all, it’s been mad love! Welcome to my motherland. Oya Naija run it up #JapatoPrimeVideo”

As one of the world’s leading streaming platforms, Prime Video features popular TV shows and movies such as The Grand Tour, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, and The Underground Railroad, as well as original content such as The Boys and Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. With the launch of Prime Video in Nigeria, local content creators will have a new avenue for reaching a global audience. This is a wonderful opportunity for the Nigerian entertainment sector to expand and flourish.

There is something for everyone on Prime Video thanks to the constantly expanding selection of local and international content.

The cost of Prime Video is one of its best features. Nigerians can gain access to all of the platform’s premium content for just N2,300 per month.