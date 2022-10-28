Atiku’s Travel To US Extravagant — Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his trip to the United States, describing it as wasteful.

Atiku had alongside some key members of his campaign council jetted out of the country to advance his campaigns ahead of 2023 elections.

It was reported that the former Vice President would be engaging with Nigerians in diaspora as well as with PDP members in North America.

Also Read: We Must Practise Politics Without Bitterness – Seyi Makinde

The United States Chamber of Commerce had also invited the PDP presidential flag bearer to a bilateral trade dialogue with the U.S.-Africa Business Centre scheduled for November 1.

Sowore, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, alleged that Atiku’s travel resulted from his past corrupt and laundering history with the United States.

The tweet read: “Whereas it cost average Nigerians less than $2k to travel to the US, @atiku must consult with lobbyists, lawyers, immigration expats and probably have to wear an ankle bracelet in order to visit the US because of his past corrupt and money laundering history with the US.

“This doesn’t come cheap. The reason they celebrate his perennial costly visit to the US.”