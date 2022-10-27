Pablo Mari, Four Others, Stabbed In Milan Supermarket

One person has been declared dead, and at least four others injured after a stabbing in a supermarket near Milan, northern Italy.

Reports reveal that an employee of the Carrefour supermarket died after a man started attacking people in the town of Assago.

Among the injured was Pablo Mari, a football player on loan from Arsenal.

A 46-year-old suspect has been arrested, and the motive for the attack is not yet clear. The Italian media reports that the attacker has had mental health problems.

Mari, a 29-year-old Spanish defender, joined Arsenal from Brazilian side Flamengo in January 2020. He has only played 19 times for the Gunners and is currently on loan with top-flight Italian club Monza.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out. I know Edu [Arsenal technical director] has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”

Monza CEO Adriano Galliani said: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon.”