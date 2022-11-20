Aisha Buhari Rushed To The Hospital

The First Lady Aisha Buhari has been rushed to an unnamed Abuja hospital after suffering a leg fracture over the weekend, according to DAILY NIGERIAN.

Detail of the incident leading to the injury is still sketchy as sources simply said “she fell down and suffered leg fracture”.

Prior to the incident, the first lady is billed to host a wedding reception in honour of Bilkisu Rimi, the daughter of Nigerian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Mohammed Rimi, on Sunday night at the Presidential Villa.

Sources however said she may not attend the dinner tonight.

The Office of the First Lady has not confirmed the incident at the time of filing this report.

Details later…