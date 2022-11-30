Aisha Buhari’s Critic Secretly Arraigned, Remanded In Prison

Aminu Mohammed, who was recently arrested by security operatives for allegedly criticising the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, has reportedly been arraigned by the police.

Recall that Aminu Mohammed, a student of the Federal University Dutse, was allegedly arrested by the police over a post on Aisha Buhari.

It was gathered that Aminu’s arraignment occurred on Tuesday before the FCT High Court No. 14.

According to his uncle, Shehu Baba-Azare, the police did not notify the family about the arraignment.

“It’s clearly a secret arraignment because they did not inform us. We are very concerned about his situation. He will sit for his final exam on December 5,” Baba-Azare said.