Obi Is Moses Of Our Time Who Will Take Nigeria To The Promised Land – LP Chieftain

Rotimi Olulana, a chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), has opined that Peter Obi is the person to take Nigeria to the promised land.

The former Lagos LP governorship candidate said this on Thursday at a book launch organised by Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF).

Olulana said the LP presidential candidate is blessed and anointed.

“Peter Obi is the Moses of our time. He is blessed and anointed to change the whole vices and I assure you that he and Datti will take us to the promised land,” he said.