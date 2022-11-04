Dapo Abiodun Intimidating Our Party In Ogun, Says ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun has accused Dapo Abiodun, governor of the state, is intimidating the party.

Iyabode Anisulowo, a former senator, speaking on behalf of ADC in Ogun, said Abiodun has refused to let Awori Obas – traditional rulers – meet Biyi Otegbeye, the Ogun governorship candidate.

Otegbeye was billed to meet with the council of Awori Obas on Thursday but the visit was reportedly cancelled on short notice.

“The intimidation by the governor of Ogun state, Prince Dapo Abiodun, that led to the sudden cancellation of the planned visit of Barrister Biyi Otegbeye, the gubernatorial candidate of ADC, to the council of Awori Obas which was scheduled for Thursday, is shameful,” the former senator said.