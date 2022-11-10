Super Eagles Lose 2-0 To Costa Rica In International Friendly

Costa Rica defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-0 in an international friendly in the early hours of Thursday morning.

This is the first time ever both Costa Rica and the Super Eagles will meet at senior level.

Goals in each half from Oscar Duarte and Kendall Waston, secured the win for Costa Rica.

Both goals were set up by former Arsenal forward Joel Campbell.

The Super Eagles coached by Salisu Yusuf paraded only home-based players for the friendly encounter played inside the Estadio Nacional de in San Jose.

Costa Rica got off to a good start as they broke the deadlock in the seventh minute through Duarte.

And in the 73rd minute Waston doubled their lead to help his team return to winning ways, after their last game which was also a friendly with South Korea in September ended 2-2.

While for the Super Eagles it is now a third consecutive defeats.

Up next for the Super Eagles is another friendly game against Portugal who will also feature at this year’s World Cup.

The game comes up on Thursday, 17 November at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.