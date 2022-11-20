Wike Unveils New Faction In PDP

Five governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and some aggrieved party leaders, on Sunday, announced the formation of the Integrity Group saying it will soon take a position on the crisis rocking the party.

The G5 governors and some party leaders are currently having a strategic meeting in Lagos.

Addressing newsmen before going into a closed door meeting, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State said the Integrity Group is the face behind the struggle within the PDP.

Makinde said: “We are here this morning to hold a meeting of the Integrity Group within our party, the PDP. You’ve been of the G5 that is the five PDP governor’s. The G5 is all about the Integrity Group. You can see us, five serving governors, as the face of this struggle but the leaders and elders if the party that you see here are the people behind those faces.

“We are this morning in the South west to review the situation within our party, to review where we are and to also look at what is going to happen in the coming elections. At the end of our deliberations, you will be fully briefed on where we stand on those burning issues. On behalf of our leaders and elders in the South west, I want to welcome members of the Integrity Group and wish us.”

Those present at the meeting include Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Others at the meeting are former governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, former Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, former Cross River State Governor, Mr Donald Duke, former Plateau State Governor, Mr Jonah Jang and former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George.

Also present are former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr Bello Adoke; Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Taoferk Arapaja; Senator Nasif Suleiman, Mr Nnena Ukeje, Senator S. O. Onor and Senator Mao Ohabunwa.