You Can Still Enjoy Up To #30,000 Discount When You Buy Your Favourite Tecno Devices

The discount season has begun, and you can still join and win big. This is the perfect opportunity to save up to #30,000 on selected TECNO devices. The TECNO’s Black Friday sales started on November 10, and there are still more chances to save money and win a BMW car by shopping at participating stores on the 18th and 25th of November.

TECNO went all out this year in releasing innovative devices; thanks to the price cuts, a wider audience will experience this technological breakthrough. The Spark 9 and Camon 19 series are among TECNO’s most impressive new releases, and the Mondrian Edition, in particular, boasts a stunning look and powerful internals.

TECNO offers incredible discounts on selected devices as part of its continued effort to reward loyal customers. To participate, visit TECNO-selected authorized stores between November 18th and 25th where you can save up to N8,000 on the Spark 8P and POVA Neo, N20,000 on the Camon 17 pro, and a whooping N30,000 on the Phantom X and more.

That is not all. Visit any 3cHub and enjoy a 15-month phone warranty, 40% discount on phone screen repair and free backup phones during the TECNO Black Friday Season.

Now is the moment to take action. Don’t let the #TECNOBlackFridaySeason pass you by. Alternatively, you can visit any authorized TECNO stores today. Promo ends on November 30, 2022.

Don’t be left out of this, you can catch up with more details when you follow TECNO on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.