52-Year-Old Woman Sets Aged Parents On Fire In Lagos

Lagos State’s police have begun findings into the circumstances surrounding the drugging and setting ablaze of an 85 -year-old man and his 80-year-old wife, by their 52-year-old biological daughter.

On arrival at the hospital, the old man was pronounced dead, while the wife remained unconscious.

The image maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident stating that it happened on Wednesday at City Gate Estate in the Lusada area of Okokomaiko, along the Lagos – Badagry Expressway.

It was gathered that the 5-year-old suspect, Aleremolen Izokpu, sedated her parents, 85-year-old Michael Izokou and his wife, 80-year-old Priscilla.

The suspect who fled from the scene of the incident was said to have set her two sleeping parents ablaze.

Akugbe Izokou, a sibling of the suspect, reported the matter to the police after being informed on the telephone by one of his younger sisters.

Nonetheless, Hundeyin a Superintendent of Police said that “Information received from the DPO Okokomaiko division has it that on 01/12/22 at about 09:00 hours someone reported at the station that on 30/11/22 at about 15:00 hours that he received a phone call from his younger sister, one Osemudiame Izokpu that their elder sister named Aleromolen, aged 52 allegedly drugged their parents, one Micheal Izokou, 85 years and Priscilla Izokpu, 80 years and set them ablaze while they were asleep.”

“The scene was visited by detectives. The hospital was also visited where the injured victim and the corpse were inspected, photographs taken and the corpse deposited at the Badagry Hospital morgue.

Hundeyin also stated that the force has intensified efforts to arrest the fleeing suspect.