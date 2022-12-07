Buhari Used N120bn Recovered From Criminals To Build Roads, Bridges – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, has claimed that funds worth N120 billion recovered through the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Law (POCA) 2022 is being used to build expressways and bridges by the Buhari-led administration.

The minister revealed this during the eight edition of President Muhammadu Buhari administration scorecard in Abuja, on Wednesday.

In May, Buhari signed the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Bill, Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill, 2022 and the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Bill into law to improve the country’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing framework.

The President said his assent to the bills was in line with the endless commitment of his administration to end terrorism as well as other corrupt practices in the country.

Mohammed, at the event, claimed the Buhari-led administration’s war against corruption was commendable through the signing of those significant bills into law.

He said: “In line with the new law, all relevant government agencies have now opened ‘Confiscated and Forfeiture Properties Account’ with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The money is being used to fund the completion of ongoing critical infrastructure projects in the country like the Second Niger Bridge as well as Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kano expressways”, Mohammed added.