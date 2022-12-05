Champion League 2022/2023: Viktoria Plzen — Bayern Munich

On October 12 this year, Bayern Munich defeated Viktoria Plzen with a score of 4: 2, which allowed the German football team to reach the 1/8 finals of the Champions League.

The outcome of the meeting was already determined in the first half of the match. By the 35th minute of the game, Bayern Munich was already leading 4-0. The team was helped to take the lead by Sadio Mane, Thomas Müller, and twice by Leon Goretzka. In the second half, Viktoria Plzen managed to win back two goals; Adam Vlkanov and Jan Kliment scored against Bayern Munich. However, this was not enough to take away points from Bayern Munich, so Julian Nagelsmann’s players earned 3 points, which gave them the opportunity to qualify for the playoffs. Bayern Munich has reached this stage of the Champions League for the 19th consecutive season.

Now Bayern Munich is in first place in the standings of group C. The German team is five points ahead of Inter Milan. It is worth noting that this victory extended Bayern Munich’s excellent unbeaten streak in the Champions’ League group stage to 32 wins in 32 matches. This is the record and the longest unbeaten streak in the history of the Champions League.

UEFA Highlights, Game Analysis, and Score

Squads

FC Viktoria Plzen (4-2-3-1)

Manager – Michal Bílek

№36 J. Staněk – Goalkeeper

№21 V. Jemelka – Defender

№3 M. Tijani – Defender

№2 L. Hejda – Defender

№24 M. Havel – Defender

№20 P. Bucha – Defensive Midfielder

№23 L. Kalvach – Defensive Midfielder

№18 J. Mosquera – Attacking Midfielder

№88 A. Vlkanova – Attacking Midfielder

№10 J. Kopic – Attacking Midfielder

№15 T. Chorý – Striker

FC Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1)

Manager – Julian Nagelsmann

26 S. Ulreich Goalkeeper

44 J. Stanišić – Defender

2 D. Upamecano – Defender

5 B. Pavard – Defender

40 N. Mazraoui – Defender

8 L. Goretzka – Defensive Midfielder

6 J. Kimmich – Defensive Midfielder

17 S. Mané – Attacking Midfielder

10 L. Sané – Attacking Midfielder

11 K. Coman – Attacking Midfielder

25 T. Müller – Striker

The match between Viktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich was very similar to the Germans’ last game, which ended 5-0 for Bayern the previous week. During the last match against Viktoria Plzen, Julian Nagelsmann’s team quickly took control of the game. Already at 10 minutes, Bayern Munich scored their first goal against the opponent. Mane played a neat pass to Goretzka before making a shot on goal that Jindrich Stanek couldn’t save.

Four minutes after the first conceded goal, Viktoria Plzen conceded another goal. This time the goal was scored by Müller with a kick in the penalty area. At 25 minutes into the game, Bayern Munich scored their third goal in Goretzka’s Viktoria Plzen goal with a filigree shot into the bottom corner of the goal.

Bayern Munich scored their fourth goal in the 35th minute of the match after an outstanding performance by Mane, who made a great pass to the German midfielder, after which Gorezka threw the ball over goalkeeper Viktoria Plzen Stanek.

In the second half, Bayern Munich relaxed a bit and began to finish the match comfortably. But the Viktoria Plzen players took advantage of this. In the 61st minute of the game, Vlkanovato scored an excellent goal from the edge of the penalty area on the fly into the bottom corner of the Bayern Munich goal.

And already in the 75th minute, Kliment received the ball in the opponent’s penalty area and scored a goal against Sven Ulreich. The second goal gave Viktoria Plzen hope for a draw, but as a result, the score remained unchanged at 4:2 in favor of the German football team until the end of the game.

Game Statistics

