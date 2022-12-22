Cristiano Ronaldo May Join Saudi Arabia Club Until 2030 In Deal Worth €200m

Ex Manchester United player, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to join a Middle Eastern club for the next two years, but his links to the country will extend far beyond that.

The Portuguese forward is currently a free agent, and has been awaiting offers in Europe, but has so far been unable to find something that appeals to him.

Eintracht Frankfurt President Philip Holzer recognised that Ronaldo had been offered to them earlier in the month. His comments on DAZN were carried by MD.

“They have offered Cristiano Ronaldo, to us. Yes, even we were offered him, and I have the feeling that he has been offered to all the participants in the competition [the Champions League].”

According to report, Ronaldo is set to agree to a €200m per year deal with Al-Nassr, yet he will also commit to a partnership with the country itself. He will be part of their World Cup bid with Egypt and Greece as an ambassador. They are competing with other joint bids from Spain-Portugal-Ukraine and a South American bid from Argentina-Uruguay-Paraguay-Chile for the centenary event.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is currently an ambassador for Saudi Arabia too, working for Visit Saudi Arabia in their tourism campaigns. It is no coincidence that a photo between the two of them is the third-most popular post on Instagram.