“If We Stop Begging For Money, We’ll Get Respect We Deserve” – Ghana President Tells African Leaders

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged his African counterparts to stop begging for loans from the West so that the continent can earn global respect.

Akufo-Addo said the African countries will change the poor perceptions that the developed countries have about the continent if they stop begging, Africa News reports.

Ghanaian president made this known during his opening remarks of the ongoing US-African Leaders Summit in Washington on Tuesday.