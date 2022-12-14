Emulate Meta, Curb Spread Of Fake News, Hate Speech With Your Platforms – FG tells Twitter, Others

Having being pleased with the efforts of Meta, owners of Facebook and WhatsApp, to curb the spread of fake news on its platforms ahead of Nigeria’s 2023 elections, the Federal Government has urged other social media platforms to follow suit.

At the 12th edition of the ministerial scorecard presentation of the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration (2015-2023), in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, made the call for them to address disinformation and make political advertisements more transparent.

During the briefing, the Minister said, “During one of our sessions here, I spoke about the danger posed by fake news and disinformation to the 2023 elections.

READ ALSO: 2023 Polls: Stop Peddling Fake News – FG Warns Opposition Parties

“In this regard, I want to acknowledge the announcement by Meta, the owners of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp that it will take clearly outlined steps to protect the integrity of the forthcoming elections. Specifically, meta detail the actions it plans to take to combat disinformation or to make political advertising more transparent.

“The company committed to this actions before, during and after the elections. This is commendable and it is in line with what we have always said, that the platform owners have a big role to play in checking the spread of fake news, disinformation and hate speech via the platforms Meta has demonstrated a great sense of responsibility and I hope the company will live up to its promise.

“We also urge other platform owners like owners of YouTube, and others, owners of Tik Tok, Twitter and telegram group incorporated, owners of telegram messenger to emulate Meta by taking positive steps to check the spread of fake news, disinformation and hate speech via their platform during, and after the 2023 elections.”